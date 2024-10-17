Is the EFF on a downward path?

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s resignation and rumors of defections to Jacob Zuma’s MK party raise questions about whether the EFF is losing its revolutionary spark.

We wonder if it’s time to say: “Will the last person leaving the EFF please turn out the lights”… following the shock departure of another revolutionary luminary.

Disgraced former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane – and she will always wear that tag around her neck, following her impeachment – ended her short-lived romance with the EFF yesterday.

In an apparently amicable parting of the ways, she told the EFF she needed time out to rest and be with her family, who had suffered during her time as public protector.

Her actual resignation came only a few months after she denounced as “fake news” reports that suggested she would leave the organisation.

Speculation is rife that Mkhwebane will join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party of Jacob Zuma once she has rested enough, following other EFF deserters such as its one-time deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, and MP Mzwanele Manyi.

Zuma’s political charisma and his thumping of the radical transformation drum – in addition to the EFF’s lacklustre showing in the May elections – has made the former president’s party an attractive option to those within the EFF who believe Julius Malema’s organisation has surrendered its revolutionary mantle to MK.

The question is now: Is the EFF on a downward trajectory?