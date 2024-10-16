Busisiwe Mkhwebane resigns from the EFF

Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The MP made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Mkhwebane handed her resignation letter to EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s top six.

She joined the EFF about a year ago.

‘Freedom in vain’

In her resignation letter, she laments that she was removed as public protector.

“The past seven years have made me realise that our fight for freedom was in vain. There has never been a time when I felt my rights were violated as it has been done in the years I was the South African public protector.

“This continued even after I was unconstitutionally removed by Parliament and the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa,” Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane did not respond to The Citizen‘s request for comment on rumours that she could be joining former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK).

Mkhwebane said she has faced a number of challenges.

“I have encountered challenges and felt let down by the current South African Judiciary, Parliament, Executive, and more especially the mainstream media who seem to have been tasked to target and attack my character.

“Each step seemed more daunting than the last, and I found my strength dwindling. This is exactly what they wanted, to suffocate, humiliate and treat me less of a human being,” Mkhwebane said.

Only ‘sin’

Mkhwebane said her only sin was investigating the CIEX (SARB) report, CR17 donations and President Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala game farm saga

“My sin was delivering reports and findings against certain individuals who were offended and felt I needed to be dealt with harshly. My family was attacked, my mother who later passed away never knew peace after journalists harrased her. I survived many attempts where there were plans to take my life.

“Today, I’m saying goodbye to you, Fighters. After careful consideration and talking to my family, they advised and felt I needed to go away. Spend time with them, rest, and continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible,” Mkhwebane said.

‘Helping hand’

Mkhwebane said the EFF extended a “helping hand” to her.

“In my time of need, you Fighters extended a helping hand, becoming a refuge for me over the past 12 months. Your unwavering support has been a beacon of hope, and for that, I am deeply grateful.

“Now, it is time for me to focus on spending cherished moments with my family,” Mkhwebane said.

Impeachment

Mkhwebane was impeached by the National Assembly just before her seven year non-renewable term ended in September last year.

A Section 194 Committee recommended her impeachment after she was found guilty of misconduct and incompetence during her tenure.

Earlier this month, Mkhwebane was denied the R10-million gratuity payment which had been the subject of a fierce legal battle between her and her former office.

