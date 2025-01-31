Mary Phadi’s dismissal from MK sparks controversy amid allegations of misconduct and harassment

Phadi has accused John Hlophe, the party's deputy president, of sexual harassment.

The dismissal of Mary Phadi, the former Mpumalanga leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, has raised questions about the party’s democratic process.

Phadi was the party’s convenor in Mpumalanga and had taken it to court for removing her from her position in the legislature as well as convenor of the party.

It is still unclear if she will remain in her position after approaching the courts.

However, the party insists that Phadi has been formally dismissed, alleging financial misconduct and that she failed in her mandate to build party structures on the ground.

Meanwhile, Phadi has accused John Hlophe, the party’s deputy president, of sexual harassment.

In various interviews, she said she believed that she was being persecuted for refusing these sexual advances.

The Citizen understands that the party’s leaders have been trying to replace Phadi with former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Democracy within the MK party

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Professor Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of the Free State (UFS), said the party seems to be running without capable structures which deal with conflict and disputes.

“The party is being run as a family project because it revolves around Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and daughter Duduzile, who play significant roles. Another problem in this party is that it has an unelected leadership.

“This is probably the most undemocratic party elected in parliament,” he said.

Neethling said this isn’t the first time the MK party has been accused of ousting its leaders.

“Last year, 18 of the party’s 58 members of Parliament (MPs) were suddenly axed, which was done by Mr Zuma himself.

“Three months after the elections, we saw the third-largest party functioning without all its parliamentarians in place.

“How do you function without all your MPs in place? There are portfolio committee meetings they must attend,” he said.

One year later, no elected leaders

Neethling said the EFF, which is also considered to be a leftist party, was better run than the MK party.

“Even if some people think of it as Malema’s personal project, they hold elective conferences in line with democratic practices.”

Sexual harassment

Neethling said the sexual harassment allegations against Hlophe were serious and cast a dark shadow over his leadership.

“As the leader of the opposition, he is an important person. However, one cannot say if he is guilty.”

The Citizen tried to contact MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for comment, but when this article was published, there was no reply.

However, he told Newzroom Afrika in an interview that Phadi was expelled and that there were several transgressions against her.

He also said the party takes allegations of sexual harassment seriously.

Despite this, Phadi has been quoted as saying that she still believes in former president Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

