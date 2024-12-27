It’s time for action to stop initiate deaths

More than 20 initiates have died this season, highlighting urgent needs for stricter regulations and intervention.

Initiates seen at a circumcision school in Mthatha. Picture for illustration: Gallo Images / City Press / Denvor de Wee

Every year we hear how initiates die, especially in the Eastern Cape.

More than 20 initiates have lost their lives during the initiation season, which runs until mid-January, adding to the 34 who died earlier this year.

Bogus initiation schools are to blame while the initiates don’t hydrate adequately because they believe it will regress the healing process.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) national chair Chief Mathupa Mokoena said: “Contralesa is shocked to learn of the passing on of not less than 20 initiates during this summer initiation season. It is embarrassing that in this same province we are experiencing the same thing every year.

“We are calling for a two-year moratorium in the province. No-one must be allowed to open an initiation school for two years.”

He added: “During this period all stakeholders must come together and come up with tangible and practical methods about how to address this carnage.

“The death of initiates in that province is not a challenge but a national disaster. Something extraordinary must happen. It can’t be business as usual.”

It’s also prompted Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa to convene an emergency meeting today to find a way forward. It is certainly a step in the right direction.

