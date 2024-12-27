Lessons learned from the 2004 tsunami tragedy

Reflecting on the past 20 years, we’ve made strides in tsunami preparedness—but the work isn’t over.

People gather on the beach at the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park in the southern Thai province of Phang Nga on December 26, 2024. – Emotional ceremonies began across Asia on December 26 to remember the 220,000 people who died two decades ago when a tsunami devastated coastal areas around the Indian Ocean, in one of the worst natural disasters in human history. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

It’s heartbreaking to hear survivors speaking about the tsunami that claimed more than 220 000 lives on Boxing Day 20 years ago.

Two decades ago a 9.1-magnitude earthquake generated a series of waves which smashed the coastline of 14 countries around the Indian Ocean.

According to a global disaster database, 226 408 people died as a result of the tsunami. Indonesia saw the highest death toll – with more than 100 000 killed in Aceh alone, while thousands died in Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

The tsunami displaced more than 1.5 million people and in Indonesia alone, more than 100 000 houses had to be rebuilt.

Indonesian lecturer Reza Fahlevi said: “We couldn’t find their bodies,” as he recalled how he lost his mother and older brother. He added: “It took me a year. Eventually, we had to accept things with a heavy heart.”

Housewife Maisarah, 48, was pregnant when the tsunami struck. She lost her four-year-old daughter, her husband, her parents and five siblings, but she did not lose the baby.

She said: “The moment I accepted the reality, my whole body was aching and I sobbed. I was in disbelief that my entire family was gone.”

Yesterday, a three-minute siren rang out as Indonesian survivors and relatives of victims began commemorations at the exact time the earthquake caused the tsunami. The coastal communities around the Indian Ocean basin were not prepared with no warning system in place, making the disaster impact worse.

Thanks to millions of dollars being invested, 1 400 stations globally have cut warning times to just minutes after a tsunami wave forms.

While a tsunami can never be prevented, these warning systems can help countries brace for future disasters. Let’s hope a tragedy of such massive proportions will never recur.

