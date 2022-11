Jeremy Mansfield, who died yesterday of cancer at the age of 59, has been likened, by some paying tribute, to “shock jocks” like American Howard Stern, who transformed radio with their outspoken, often vulgar, personalities. But that characterisation of Mansfield would be both inaccurate and unfair to a man who had a lasting impact on local radio, especially in Gauteng. Having trained in drama at Rhodes University and then been a top-class journalist, Mansfield was far more than his loud, often uncouth radio persona. While his sometimes lavatorial humour as “one of the okes” did offend some of his listeners,...

Jeremy Mansfield, who died yesterday of cancer at the age of 59, has been likened, by some paying tribute, to “shock jocks” like American Howard Stern, who transformed radio with their outspoken, often vulgar, personalities.

But that characterisation of Mansfield would be both inaccurate and unfair to a man who had a lasting impact on local radio, especially in Gauteng.

Having trained in drama at Rhodes University and then been a top-class journalist, Mansfield was far more than his loud, often uncouth radio persona. While his sometimes lavatorial humour as “one of the okes” did offend some of his listeners, the vast majority loved him because they saw themselves, ordinary South Africans, in him.

ALSO READ: ‘Benchmark for Breakfast radio’ – tributes pour in for Jeremy Mansfield

Like the best of us, Mansfield was energetic, loved to party and unafraid of the odd dirty joke. But he also turned a mirror on us all and helped us laugh, not only at each other, but at ourselves. He was also, like many South Africans, generous and committed to helping the less fortunate, raising millions for various charitable projects over the years.

Most of all, he would not want a fuss over his passing. Stop your blubbing, boet. Just crack open a Hansa and let’s remember the good times. Cheers!