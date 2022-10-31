‘Benchmark for Breakfast radio’ – tributes pour in for Jeremy Mansfield

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Tributes have poured in for the late radio and media personality legend, Jeremy Mansfield.

Mansfield passed away in the early hours of Monday morning, after he lost his battle with liver cancer. He was 59.

HOT FM special tribute

Radio station HOT 102.7FM joined fans and colleagues in mourning the death of the star.

Releasing a statement, the radio station highlighted his philanthropic projects such as HOT FM’s Hot Cares Christmas, a project that changed the lives of many less-fortunate people.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Mansfield passes away aged 59

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT102.7FM, said Mansfield changed the radio landscape “and was the benchmark for so many other radio presenters who came after him”.

“I saw that first-hand when we worked together at 94.7 Highveld Stereo (now 947), with Jeremy pushing the boundaries every day and becoming South Africa’s first ever ‘shock jock’, with the talent to go with it.”

After a break in radio for eight years, he returned in 2018, to host Mansfield in the Morning on HOT FM.

Madurai concluded: “He leaves an enormous void in the industry.

“But, we are comforted by the incredible impact Jeremy had on South African radio, shaking up the establishment and leaving his mark in the most entertaining and heart-warming way. The HOT family says, ‘Go well, our friend, and know that you made a difference.”

Tributes pour in from the radio fraternity

A legacy that would live on, with other radio and media personalities such as Anele Mdoda and John Robbie sharing their tributes and condolences to the radio legend.

Robbie wrote on Twitter: “Hard to believe that Jeremy Mansfield has passed on. ‘Larger than life’ does not do him justice. A totally unique person on and off the radio. Hamba kahle old mate.”

Rest in Peace Jeremy Mansfield. The blueprint. The man who paved the path for us in radio. Rest now chap.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeremy Mansfield. So many mornings were spent listening to your voice on the way to school. What an inspiration to so many South African broadcasters.— Tinashe Venge (@tnvenge) October 31, 2022

A giant oke has fallen – I have known Jeremy #Mansfield since I was two. We share common ancestry. He was a superhero to me as a kid and I was in awe of his brilliance as an adult. He brought joy, and occasional rage, to millions. Well done Jem.— Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) October 31, 2022

Jeremy Mansfield is the reason I wanted to work at 947 growing up. What he did on breakfast radio is still a template for most. He epitomizes what radio can do. Peak greatness ???? my heart aches for his family, friends and colleagues. RIP, legend ???? #RIPJeremyMansfield— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) October 31, 2022

Beloved radio and TV personality, Jeremy Mansfield, passed away this morning following his battle with cancer. Our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones ????????????



Image: Sam Cowen pic.twitter.com/krCD0OzZrR— Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) October 31, 2022