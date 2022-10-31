‘Benchmark for Breakfast radio’ – tributes pour in for Jeremy Mansfield

Tributes have poured in for the late radio and media personality legend, Jeremy Mansfield.
Mansfield passed away in the early hours of Monday morning, after he lost his battle with liver cancer. He was 59.
HOT FM special tribute
Radio station HOT 102.7FM joined fans and colleagues in mourning the death of the star.
Releasing a statement, the radio station highlighted his philanthropic projects such as HOT FM’s Hot Cares Christmas, a project that changed the lives of many less-fortunate people.
ALSO READ: Jeremy Mansfield passes away aged 59
Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT102.7FM, said Mansfield changed the radio landscape “and was the benchmark for so many other radio presenters who came after him”.
“I saw that first-hand when we worked together at 94.7 Highveld Stereo (now 947), with Jeremy pushing the boundaries every day and becoming South Africa’s first ever ‘shock jock’, with the talent to go with it.”
After a break in radio for eight years, he returned in 2018, to host Mansfield in the Morning on HOT FM.
Madurai concluded: “He leaves an enormous void in the industry.
“But, we are comforted by the incredible impact Jeremy had on South African radio, shaking up the establishment and leaving his mark in the most entertaining and heart-warming way. The HOT family says, ‘Go well, our friend, and know that you made a difference.”
Tributes pour in from the radio fraternity
A legacy that would live on, with other radio and media personalities such as Anele Mdoda and John Robbie sharing their tributes and condolences to the radio legend.
Robbie wrote on Twitter: “Hard to believe that Jeremy Mansfield has passed on. ‘Larger than life’ does not do him justice. A totally unique person on and off the radio. Hamba kahle old mate.”