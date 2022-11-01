Mark Pilgrim ICU update: Radio personality to stay in hospital for longer

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After the sad passing of his colleague, Jeremy Mansfield, on Monday there was growing concern over Mark Pilgrim’s health as he too is battling cancer.

Mansfield passed away aged 59 after he lost his battle with liver cancer.

Last week, Pilgrim shared he was admitted to ICU to repair a collapsed lung.

Mark Pilgrim in ICU for a week

The radio personality has been sharing daily updates of his cancer journey and recovery at his “ICU home” at Netcare Milpark Hospital.

On Tuesday morning, while sharing his sixth day in the hospital, he wrote: “Hospital Day 6. Just gone 5am and already had bloods taken, X-rays done, room cleaned, drips changed and bathed.

“Is it lunch time yet?” he jokingly added.

Pilgrim also had a special visit from his wife, Adrienne Pilgrim, two days before. “Hospital day 4… with my Adrienne by my side.

“One day, as we sip cocktails on the beach, with our toes in the sand and the girls laughing in the background, we’ll look back at these past months and say that this was one hell of a journey… and we got through it.”

Pilgrim said his stay in the hospital will be extended for a few more days. “A quick update on Day 5. Surgery was last Thursday to re-inflate the lung and drain fluid.

“Now it’s another 7-10 days or so in [the] hospital, connected to drips and tubes preparing for [the] next procedure which will keep the lung inflated for good. I’m already breathing so much better. Thanks for all the wishes!”

His radio family at Hot 102.7 has supported him through his cancer journey.

Pilgrim currently hosts a radio show between 9am and 12pm on Hot 102.7. He has thanked the radio station for its ongoing support and the community station for its outpouring of love.

In September, he shared that the cancer treatments had been making him more fatigued than usual. Pilgrim explained that he couldn’t take a family vacation because he received bad news from the doctor at the eleventh hour.

