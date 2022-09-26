Kids’ words speak loud in action

When you look at the turmoil in some of our schools, you despair for the future generation, growing up angry, not fully educated and entitled. It makes a pleasant and encouraging change to see youngsters starting to chart their way in the world from a young age… determined to do good and make a difference to the lives of their fellow pupils while they’re at it. A group of children from Cape Town, aged between seven and 13, have just launched a company to market their own ground-breaking concept – a pack of word cards and playing game which enables...

When you look at the turmoil in some of our schools, you despair for the future generation, growing up angry, not fully educated and entitled.

It makes a pleasant and encouraging change to see youngsters starting to chart their way in the world from a young age… determined to do good and make a difference to the lives of their fellow pupils while they’re at it.

A group of children from Cape Town, aged between seven and 13, have just launched a company to market their own ground-breaking concept – a pack of word cards and playing game which enables school pupils to improve their vocabulary.

Apart from helping participants improve their reading and language skills, the word cards also prepare them to understand complex subject and ideas.

The company, called Better & Brighter, is entirely run by the youngsters, with just a little help from a parent in the initial stages of company set-up. They have management meetings every month and are looking to expand their agent sales network.

Even better, each shareholder has decided to donate 10% of their earnings to the Stepping Stones school bursary fund.

Thank you to the founders of Better & Brighter for reminding us of what we can be.

