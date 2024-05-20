Campaign chaos: Nine-year-old shot, several injured in Limpopo ANC-EFF clash [VIDEOS]

A nine-year-old girl is one of several people injured when shots were fired as tensions ran high between ANC and EFF members in Juju Valley.

A nine-year-old girl was caught in the cross-fires as ANC and EFF members allegedly fired shots from both sides in a clash at Jujuu Valley on Sunday, 19 May. Pictures: X screengrabs/ @Miz_Ruraltarain

Several people, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured during the violent clash between members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Juju Valley, Seshego Zone 1, on Sunday afternoon.

The chaotic scene unfolded as tensions ran high between the two rival political parties campaigning in the informal settlement outside Polokwane ahead of the 29 May general election.

According to the Limpopo Chronicle, EFF supporters who were brought to the area in bakkies, allegedly confronted ANC members in a bid to prevent them from campaigning in the area.

ANC-EFF clash: Nine-year-old girl and man shot

The girl, who was a bystander, was shot and wounded, while a 25-year-old man was also shot when all mayhem broke loose.

The Limpopo Chronicle reported that the girl is in a serious condition in hospital.

WATCH: Tensions run high between EFF and ANC at Juju Valley

BREAKING NEWS: A teenage girl has been shot and injured during a confrontation between EFF and ANC members at Juju Valley outside Polokwane earlier yesterday.



This happened as ANC members went into the area dominated by EFF members for a door-to-door campaign. The condition of… pic.twitter.com/PSEGZFS01e — Kwena Molekwa (@Miz_Ruraltarain) May 20, 2024

Police investigate cases of attempted murder

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said the police are investigating cases of attempted murder.

“The violence erupted during a campaign event between rival political parties, leading to an escalation that endangered the life of an innocent nine-year-old bystander when shots were fired.

“The police and emergency medical services responded swiftly to the scene, providing immediate assistance to the minor girl. Another case was later reported after it was established that a 25-year-old man was also shot during the scuffle.”

Several injured caused by stones

Mashaba added that several other people sustained injuries after ANC and EFF members resorted to hitting each other with stones.

“There is a possibility of more cases being reported as investigations unfold,” he said.

ANC to open criminal case against EFF

ANC regional chairperson in the Peter Mokaba region, John Mpe, told The Limpopo Chronicle that the party intends to open a criminal case after seeking advice from the ANC Provincial Executive Committee on the way forward.

“We’re not going to allow a situation of political intolerance in Limpopo which creates no-go areas,” said Mpe.

According to the publication, Juju Valley was established by the EFF as a result of a land grab.

The provincial ANC in Limpopo is expected to address an urgent media briefing in Polokwane on Monday.

The EFF is yet to comment on the incident.

Police commissioner condemns violence

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, “strongly” condemned the violent acts at Juju Valley.

She emphasised that such behaviour will not be tolerated, adding that the South African Police Service (Saps) will have to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We deplore this senseless act of violence that has resulted in injuries to innocent individuals, including a child. The safety and security of our communities, especially during the election period, is of utmost importance,” the commissioner said.

‘Criminality disguised as political activism’

“The SAPS will intensify its efforts to maintain law and order and ensure the perpetrators of this heinous act face the full might of the law.

“As we approach the general election, we urge members of the public to be aware of criminality disguised as political activism. This seeks to hijack public grievance to advance instability,” Hadebe concluded.

