Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

2 Nov 2023

04:40 am

King Charles III’s visit to kenya is a step towards reckoning with colonial sins

King Charles III's visit to Kenya signifies a positive step in acknowledging colonial wrongs, though without an official apology.

King Charles III's visit to kenya is a step towards reckoning with colonial sins

Britain’s King Charles III delivers a speech during a reception at the British High Commissioners Residence in Nairobi on November 1, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / POOL / AFP)

The visit by the British monarch King Charles III to Kenya this week was an encouraging sign that the world’s most expansive imperialists are slowly coming to terms with their colonial sins. While Charles said there was “no excuse” for colonial-era abuses, he stopped short of actually apologising, explaining that he wanted to “deepen my own understanding of these wrongs”. Those wrongs would include the brutalities meted out by the colonial authorities during the Mau Mau rebellion in the 1950s, and which saw executions, torture and arbitrary detentions of those considered as rebels. Yet, the British influence is still strong…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The visit by the British monarch King Charles III to Kenya this week was an encouraging sign that the world’s most expansive imperialists are slowly coming to terms with their colonial sins.

While Charles said there was “no excuse” for colonial-era abuses, he stopped short of actually apologising, explaining that he wanted to “deepen my own understanding of these wrongs”.

Those wrongs would include the brutalities meted out by the colonial authorities during the Mau Mau rebellion in the 1950s, and which saw executions, torture and arbitrary detentions of those considered as rebels.

Yet, the British influence is still strong in Kenya and the country remains a committed member of the Commonwealth.

There have been calls for reparations for the colonial crimes, but that is regarded by London as impractical, expensive and precedent-setting.

ALSO READ: King Charles not making excuses for past atrocities as David Beckham scores dinner with the King

In actually acknowledging the negatives of the past, though, Charles was listening to the pain of Africans who still feel deeply about the injustices they suffered, even as some accept that colonialism helped spur development of the continent.

Here in South Africa, we need to have similar conversations if we are to tackle the legacy of colonialism and apartheid … and we need to listen to each other with open minds and open hearts.

Read more on these topics

Colonialism Royal Family united kingdom

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby SA Rugby to take time to find replacement for Boks coach Jacques Nienaber
Rugby ‘Thank you South Africa,’ says Kolisi as fans welcome home World Cup winners
Rugby Kolisi not hanging up his Bok boots just yet: ‘I want to play’
Rugby WATCH: The moment Siya Kolisi arrived back home with the World Cup
Courts Charges against ‘TikTok doctor’ Matthew Lani dropped
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe