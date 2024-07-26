‘Business as usual’ for Mama Joy as she heads to Olympics despite McKenzie stopping trips for superfans

“No, the department has not paid for Mama Joy’s trip to Paris Olympics," says DSAC.

Superfan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke is in France to attend the Paris Olympics. Picture: @JoyChauke5/X

Many expected Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke to watch the Paris Olympics from home like millions of other fans after Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie stopped all trips for sports superfans.

However, the colourful sports fan shared a video of herself flying to the European country to attend the Olympics.

Look who I met inside my flight Airfrance ⁦@SimplyCarol8⁩ Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/ch2fdoXnpO — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) July 25, 2024

Earlier this month, McKenzie laid down the law on superfans, saying their government-funded attendance at global sporting events has come to an end.

“I have stopped all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” averred the Minister.

Speaking to The Citizen, Deputy Director of Communication in the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Mmatlhame Raseleka confirmed to the publication that Mama Joy’s trip to the Olympics was not funded by the government.

“No, the department has not paid for Mama Joy’s trip to Paris Olympics, she went there in her own personal capacity,” she said.

“No budget was set aside. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie did indicate that the department will no longer pay the travel and accommodation costs for superfans,” averred Raseleka.

Raseleka confirmed that McKenzie is in France.

“Minister McKenzie is currently in France for the Olympics and for other engagements around his portfolio as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. For instance, the minister also met with Teams SA for a meet and greet on 25th July.”

Parisians love

Mama Joy is a mainstay at sporting events, having first made her name as one of Orlando Pirates’ biggest supporters. The now Royal AM fan has become more popular over the years, attending international sporting events.

In 2023 Mama Joy attended the Rugby World Cup in France and not only did she return with the Webb Ellis won by the Springboks, but she found love.

Bussiness as usual ⁦@ChrisExcel102⁩ Mamajoy I’m Paris Papa Joy took over… Am now A Superfan of him ,,,SA Super plan Watch the space am enjoying pic.twitter.com/oXgzaXigJ3 — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) July 26, 2024

“What about this, my man has got taste. Thanks, Babe for the gifts, what do you think SA, [I] am a lucky woman ne,” shared Mama Joy on her X account (formerly Twitter) last November.

The post was accompanied by images of her with her partner and Gucci gifts he bought her.

It seems the same love has footed the bill for Mama Joy’s trip to the Olympics. “I’m Paris Papa Joy took over… Am now A Superfan of him. SA Super plan watch the space [I] am enjoying,” said Mama Joy in a post on X.

