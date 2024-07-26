Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

5 minute read

26 Jul 2024

05:42 pm

‘Business as usual’ for Mama Joy as she heads to Olympics despite McKenzie stopping trips for superfans

“No, the department has not paid for Mama Joy’s trip to Paris Olympics," says DSAC.

Mama Joy-Paris

Superfan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke is in France to attend the Paris Olympics. Picture: @JoyChauke5/X

Many expected Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke to watch the Paris Olympics from home like millions of other fans after Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie stopped all trips for sports superfans.

However, the colourful sports fan shared a video of herself flying to the European country to attend the Olympics.

Earlier this month, McKenzie laid down the law on superfans, saying their government-funded attendance at global sporting events has come to an end.

“I have stopped all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” averred the Minister.

Speaking to The Citizen, Deputy Director of Communication in the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Mmatlhame Raseleka confirmed to the publication that Mama Joy’s trip to the Olympics was not funded by the government.

“No, the department has not paid for Mama Joy’s trip to Paris Olympics, she went there in her own personal capacity,” she said.

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie halts all trips for superfans

“No budget was set aside. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie did indicate that the department will no longer pay the travel and accommodation costs for superfans,” averred Raseleka.

Raseleka confirmed that McKenzie is in France.

“Minister McKenzie is currently in France for the Olympics and for other engagements around his portfolio as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. For instance, the minister also met with Teams SA for a meet and greet on 25th July.”

ALSO READ: Mama Joy shows off gifts from her new ‘French’ lover

Parisians love

Mama Joy is a mainstay at sporting events, having first made her name as one of Orlando Pirates’ biggest supporters. The now Royal AM fan has become more popular over the years, attending international sporting events.

In 2023 Mama Joy attended the Rugby World Cup in France and not only did she return with the Webb Ellis won by the Springboks, but she found love.

“What about this, my man has got taste. Thanks, Babe for the gifts, what do you think SA, [I] am a lucky woman ne,” shared Mama Joy on her X account (formerly Twitter) last November.

The post was accompanied by images of her with her partner and Gucci gifts he bought her.

It seems the same love has footed the bill for Mama Joy’s trip to the Olympics. “I’m Paris Papa Joy took over… Am now A Superfan of him. SA Super plan watch the space [I] am enjoying,” said Mama Joy in a post on X.

NOW READ: WATCH: Mpho Popps and Co poke fun at SA’s controversial prison video

Read more on these topics

fans Gayton McKenzie Paris 2024 Olympics

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News 95 Libyans arrested in breakfast raid at ‘military camp’ in Mpumalanga [VIDEO]
Politics ‘I want the blood of an Afrikaner’: Chaos at Tshwane council as mayor refuses to apologise
South Africa Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA’s new chief justice
Politics Zizi Kodwa resigns as ANC MP
South Africa JRA threatens to cancel tender after Lilian Ngoyi Street repair delays

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES