95 Libyans arrested in breakfast raid at secret ‘military camp’ in Mpumalanga [VIDEO]

Mpumalanga police arrested 95 Libyan nationals at a illegal military base on a farm in White River this morning.

Dozens of police took part in an early-morning raid on an alleged military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga on Friday. Picture: Screengrab/ X/ Newzroom Afrika

In a dramatic early morning raid, Mpumalanga police arrested almost a hundred Libyan nationals at what is believed to be a military base on a farm in White River.

While police have not yet made any allegations of extremism around the find of the camp, the foreign nationals allegedly came to South Africa four months ago for what is believed to have been security training.

Newzroom Afrika footage showed a well-laid-out military camp with even a gym.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, there is a shooting range on the farm which was rented out by the owner.

He said that no weapons were found in the camp.

Information is still sketchy at this time, but Mdhluli hinted that larger developments may follow.

Possible link to crimes in area

“There have been crimes, including rape, in the area that the police are investigating which could be linked to some of the suspects. This is just the start of bigger things.”

It is not the first time that allegations of illegal military training camps in South Africa have been made.

WATCH: Police raid on military camp

[WATCH] Mpumalanga police conduct a raid on a suspected illegal military base. The raid led to the arrest of dozens of Libyans who are allegedly linked to several crimes in White River. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/88fLaFr3RK — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 26, 2024

“Language is a problem for the investigators at this stage as none of the Libyan nationals can speak English,” Mdhluli said.

This is a developing story.