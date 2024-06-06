Kodwa’s resignation long overdue

Kodwa's resignation, amidst bribery allegations, sets a precedent for accountability all implicated politicians should follow.

The resignation yesterday of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, following his appearance in court on bribery allegations, was long overdue – and is what all the politicians implicated in corruption should have done a long time ago.

The announcement was made just moments after Kodwa – a top-ranking ANC leader and member of its national executive committee – appeared in court and was finally formally charged.

The charges stem from the findings of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s commission probing state capture in the public sector allegedly committed during Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Kodwa is accused of receiving a R1.7 million bribe from “close friend” and co-accused Jehan Mackay, a former executive of EOH and Tactical Software Systems.

Investigations revealed that between April 2015 and February 2018, Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa, the money used to buy a “luxury” SUV and pay for “luxury” accommodation.

The alleged gratifications were for Kodwa’s intervention in government procurement processes to advance the interests of Mackay and EOH, which allegedly resulted in an R360 million tender being cancelled.

The former deputy minister of state security is the second leader of the ANC to fall on their sword this year.

The first was former speaker Nosiviwe MapisaNqakula, who resigned in April amid allegations she received bribes from a contractor during her time as minister of defence and military veterans.

Both deny the allegations.

This will be tested by the courts.

The ball is now in the court of the many ANC members, including national chair Gwede Mantashe, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and former state security minister David Mahlobo.

The “honourable” members of Cabinet have to do the honourable thing and resign. If they are not guilty as they claim, it is for the courts to decide.

