‘Close friend’ admits to giving Zizi Kodwa money, but denies corruption

It is alleged that Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa amounting to R1.6 million between April 2015 to February 2018.

Jehan Mackay, a businessman and “close friend” of former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, has admitted to giving his co-accused money, but has denied the corruption charges against him.

Mackay and Kodwa were in the dock at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court for the first time on Wednesday in connection to corruption charges.

Both suspects turned themselves in ahead of their court appearance, following arrangements made last week with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

The Citizen previously reported that Mackay allegedly made dodgy transactions to Kodwa, as revealed before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mackay dismisses corruption allegations

During Wednesday’s proceedings, state prosecutor Neville Mogagabe told the court that Kodwa and his co-accused will face schedule 5 offences under the Criminal Procedure Act.

Mogagabe confirmed that Kodwa and Mackay are facing charges of contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act as well as contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

In his affidavit, read out in court by his legal representative Advocate Ian Small-Smith, Mackay indicated that he has no previous convictions.

The former EOH Holdings senior executive argued that he cooperated with the authorities and, therefore, should be granted bail.

“I attended the offices of the DPCI a few weeks ago for formalities regarding the warning statements.

“The facts that led to my arrest were canvassed in detail at the Zondo Commission and although I was never asked to give evidence or to comment on the allegations, I have been aware that the DPCI were investigating these allegations for a few years now,” Mackay’s affidavit stated.

The former EOH Holdings director also denied the corruption charges against him, vowing to clear his name.

“The allegations that led to my arrest is that I bribed my co-accused, Mr Zizi Kodwa, to influence the cancellation of a tender at the Department of Home Affairs in 2015.

“I deny the allegations against me and I believe that further investigations will reveal that the tender was not cancelled because of anything either I or my co-accused did,” he said.

However, Mackay conceded that he gave money to Kodwa.

“I admit that I openly gave money to my co-accused, who is a close friend of mine, when he was not a government official and when he was the spokesperson of the ANC.”

The suspect confirmed that he intends to plead not guilty.

The case was postponed to 23 July after Mackay and Kodwa were granted bail of R30 000 each.

Mackay’s affidavit revealed that he left EOH in 2019 and now provides his services to Titan Investments.

The Tactical Software Systems (TSS) director earns R80 000 per month as well as discretionary dividends from a family trust.

He also holds dual citizenship of South Africa and Canada.

Mackay ‘bribes’ to Kodwa

The money was used to buy a “luxury” SUV and for “luxury” accommodation.

The payments to Kodwa were reportedly for his intervention in government procurement processes to benefit Mackay, EOH, and TSS.

“In February 2015, the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), a state-owned company charged with the responsibility of IT services to the government, advertised a tender worth R360 million for the appointment of two separate service providers for the provision of platinum access service solution for the government for five years as Sita could not render the said service.

“Nine companies, including EOH, were shortlisted for the tender and communication between the two accused suggests that EOH was disqualified and that Mackay then approached Kodwa for his intervention which allegedly resulted in the tender being cancelled,” NPA regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement on Wednesday.

