Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Digital News Editor

2 minute read

5 Jun 2024

01:12 pm

JUST IN: Corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister

Kodwa was arrested as a result of the recommendations stemming from the State Capture report.

Zizi Kodwa

Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned.

The decision was announced on Wednesday and comes just moments after he appeared in court on corruption charges. He has denied the allegations.

Kodwa and his co-accused were arrested on Wednesday and granted R30 000 bail. They are expected in court next month.

ALSO READ: Zizi Kodwa released on R30 000 bail in R1.6m corruption case

“Mr Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged.

“Mr Kodwa expresses his sincere appreciation to the President and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation,” he stated in his resignation.

Kodwa on trial

Kodwa and former EOH Holdings director Jehan Mackay were arrested in connection with the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Allegations of State Capture, or Zondo Commission.

It was found that between April 2015 and February 2018, Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa amounting to R1.6 million, This was allegedly used to buy a “luxury” SUV and for “luxury” accommodation.

The bribes were allegedly paid to further the interests of Mackay, EOH and Tactical Software Systems (TSS) and allegedly resulted in an R360 million tender being cancelled.

ALSO READ: Minister Zizi Kodwa denies dodging bar bill in East London

At the time, Kodwa conceded before the commission that payments were made into his account by Mackay when he was facing financial difficulties.

He denied the payments were for political favours or to influence tenders.

This is a developing story.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

Read more on these topics

corruption Court Zizi Kodwa

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Why is the service at municipal centres so bad?
News Public protector probe confirms inadequate GBV measures by justice department
News ANC says NEC not divided over coalition talks after losing majority
Personal Finance Signing of Pension Funds Amendment Bill for two-pot retirement system imminent?
Crime Gunmen shoot six people, set fire to shack with two girls inside in Soshanguve

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES