JUST IN: Corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister

Kodwa was arrested as a result of the recommendations stemming from the State Capture report.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned.

The decision was announced on Wednesday and comes just moments after he appeared in court on corruption charges. He has denied the allegations.

Kodwa and his co-accused were arrested on Wednesday and granted R30 000 bail. They are expected in court next month.

“Mr Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged.

“Mr Kodwa expresses his sincere appreciation to the President and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation,” he stated in his resignation.

Kodwa on trial

Kodwa and former EOH Holdings director Jehan Mackay were arrested in connection with the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Allegations of State Capture, or Zondo Commission.

It was found that between April 2015 and February 2018, Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa amounting to R1.6 million, This was allegedly used to buy a “luxury” SUV and for “luxury” accommodation.

The bribes were allegedly paid to further the interests of Mackay, EOH and Tactical Software Systems (TSS) and allegedly resulted in an R360 million tender being cancelled.

At the time, Kodwa conceded before the commission that payments were made into his account by Mackay when he was facing financial difficulties.

He denied the payments were for political favours or to influence tenders.

This is a developing story.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa