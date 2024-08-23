Kruger National Park upgrades: A new era of comfort and preservation

The shift from thatched-roof rondavels to modern bungalows at Kruger National Park brings comfort and maintains its unique appeal. An upgrade that’s long overdue.

There will be those Kruger National Park “veterans” who will bemoan the gradual elimination of the thatched-roof rondavels at many of the camps.

Nothing says bush quite like insects and pests in the roof, does it? Times change, though…

We think the new bungalow accommodation units will be a welcome upgrade, add a touch more comfort to the Kruger experience, but without taking it into the realm of a suburban hotel.

The upgrading programme in the park as a whole is another positive step, because it indicates that both SANParks and National Treasury recognise the importance of keeping the jewel in South Africa’s wildlife crown in tip-top shape.

Park teams have already done a fantastic job in repairing the damage done to roads and bridges in last year’s floods… such a good job, in fact, that our road repairers in Johannesburg could take a leaf from their book.

At the same time, it seems as though the Limpopo government has also realised it is sitting on a potential local tourism gold mine in its nature reserves and has committed money to revamping them.

In many parts of Africa, game reserves have been allowed to decay, costing vital tourist revenue.

This must not be allowed to happen here.

