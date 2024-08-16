Don’t steal that Kruger Park magic

The rules are there for everyone to see, which makes this month’s bumping of a lion between Satara and Olifants camps so disappointing.

A driver pushes his way through the viewing traffic between Satara and Olifants Camp in the Kruger Park. Picture: Sourced from video

Just over a month ago, I struck up a conversation with a stranger outside the Crocodile Bridge offices after we both made it by the skin of our teeth to get to the Kruger National Park’s southern gates before they closed for the evening.

While I’m well aware that missing the curfew would result in a fine, I always tend to cut it very close to closing time, trying to squeeze every second out of the experience before we exit.

ALSO READ: SANParks partners with neighbouring nations to benefit communities

I haven’t been fined yet (touch wood), but I’ve had some close encounters after coming across a pride of lions lying in the road late in the day or a big elephant in musth that refuses to let us pass.

But I always plan to have enough time to get back before closing time.

Back to the chat with my new friend, who asked if they actually do fine late-comers as it was his first time and he was sweating bullets as time ticked by late in the day.

I said I believed they did, but was sure officials allowed a little leeway in case of a late animal roadblock or mechanical malfunction with the car.

SANParks officials aren’t out to get you, but need to keep certain rules in place to make sure they protect the animals.

It’s good that people fear the law if they break the rules. There’s actually no reason why you should be late unless the unexpected strikes.

The rules are there for everyone to see, which makes this month’s bumping of a lion by a Toyota Land Cruiser between Satara and Olifants camps so disappointing.

ALSO READ: SANParks calls for information to assist in action against driver who bumped Kruger lion

The driver literally got off lightly with a small fine after saying he was in a rush to get to the exit gate. SANParks missed a trick.

A heavier sanction should have followed. The Kruger National Park holds a special place in my – and many others’ – heart.

Ever since visiting the bush from a young age, I can’t wait to return. It’s the one place where once you enter, you feel your troubles fade away.

It’s the memories that keeps bringing you back for more… playing with your cousins underneath the mini-waterfall at the Pretoriuskop swimming pool as a youngster, dipping a rusk in your coffee as you wait in the dark in a queue for the gates to open, or spotting a leopard in a tree with no cars around.

The promise of what could be around the next corner is probably the Kruger’s greatest appeal.

It’s just so unpredictable and each drive has so much potential. We can’t let careless drivers steal that magic.