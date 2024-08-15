Buffalo injures field ranger at Kruger National Park

SANParks will provide the ranger’s family with access to trauma counsellors.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that a field ranger based at the Pretoriuskop Section in Kruger National Park (KNP) was charged and injured by a buffalo on Tuesday.

According to SANParks, the field ranger and his colleague were on patrol near the Sabie River when the buffalo charged at them from behind a thicket.

“The injured ranger managed to hold onto the horns of the animal until his colleague fired shots and put down the buffalo,” said SANParks.

“The ranger on site made an emergency call, after which their colleague was immediately attended to by a local doctor, stabilised, and then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby medical facility where he is receiving further medical attention.

“In line with established protocols, a debriefing report will be compiled by the Rangers Corps regarding the incident, and its results will be shared with the KNP Management Committee.”

SANParks will also provide the ranger’s family with access to trauma counselors.

Another buffalo attack

In March, a man was killed by a buffalo outside the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife CEO Sihle Mkhize at the time, the park had received reports of a buffalo seen outside the park near the Mashiya gate.

It was unclear how the animal escaped from the park.

When rangers arrived in the area, they found a group of people gathered around the deceased body of a man.

“The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with living near wildlife, despite our best efforts to ensure safety measures are in place. At HiP, the safety and well-being of our visitors and surrounding communities are our top priorities,” said Mkhize.

“We have robust protocols in place to minimise potential risks and ensure the protection of both humans and wildlife. However, nature can be unpredictable, and tragic events like this remind us of the need for constant vigilance and ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures.”

Additional reporting by The Witness