Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

30 Aug 2024

04:30 am

Legal contracts for jobs: A desperate solution?

The Job Seeker Exemption Certificate lets people waive labour rights for work. Is it a lifeline or a risk for job seekers?

Legal contracts for jobs: A desperate solution?

Picture: iStock

It would be easy to dismiss the concept of a job seekers exemption certificate (JSEC) – first put forward by the Free Market Foundation in 2003 – as little more than a tactic by capitalists to gouge more out of the workers.

Yet, when one reads Vivienne Vermaak’s contribution on the JSEC today, you can almost hear the anguish and desperation in her tone – emotions which every unemployed person feels.

JSEC a legal contract drawn up by a lawyer, which basically surrenders all the rights which an employee is entitled to under current legislation… in return for a job.

ALSO READ: National Minimum Wage Commission calling for comments on possible rate adjustments

The recruit promises to work for a lower salary and forego any labour laws which might be in their favour and won’t turn to the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration in the event of workplace disputes.

Vermaak argues, persuasively, that our current labour legislation – including minimum wage laws – is keeping desperate people from being able to put bread on their tables.

While we do worry that the JSEC could open up the way for more cynical exploitation by employers, surely it is the democratic right of an individual to decide what they are prepared to put up with to earn some money?

Read more on these topics

contract Editorials employment jobs

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Brink slams ActionSA ‘betrayal’ as ANC withdraws motion of no confidence – for now
Politics Municipal by-elections: MK party rocks GNU rivals, wins first ward outside KZN
News Fast and the fraudulent 2: Hamilton Ndlovu’s supercar fleet gone in R8 million
Sport Junior sprinters Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium at World U20 Champs
News VBS Bank: ‘Let us not condemn without evidence,’ says Madonsela

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES