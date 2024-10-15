Locals must open own spaza shops

Most South Africans are reluctant to address the situation in a constructive way and start their own spaza shops in their yards.

The death of six Soweto children due to suspected poisoning from eating snacks bought from a spaza shop last week has again put foreign nationals in the spotlight.

Affectionately known as “abo my friend”, these foreign nationals, mostly Pakistanis and Somalians, have been infiltrating the township market.

It’s a norm to hear a shopkeeper telling a customer, “My friend, I’m not your friend”, during an argument.

These foreign nationals have not only been accused of selling fake products, but also of neglecting hygiene standards as they sleep and bath in their shops.

Despite these criticisms, most South Africans are reluctant to address the situation in a constructive way and start their own spaza shops in their yards.

Instead, they are renting out space to “abo my friend”. South Africans also don’t support locals and would rather boost “abo my friend”.

The government is doing its best to create programmes to help South Africans become entrepreneurs, but only a few are interested.

Yet, they continue to cry foul.

Instead of actively competing in the same space, they mobilise residents to attack or loot these spaza shops when they are disgruntled with government or with a particular shop owner.

But once their anger subsides, they go back to buying from these spaza shops again. Many argue that these foreign nationals make it hard for South Africans to penetrate the market because they don’t pay tax.

Maybe government should ensure the sector is regulated.

In this way, government can benefit from the revenue it generates.

Many of these foreign nationals buy goods in bulk and sell them cheaply.

But what is stopping South Africans from starting associations or stokvels to allow them to buy in bulk?

Government should close down shops that sell illegal goods and don’t comply with regulations. Police and health inspectors can raid these shops.

On the other hand, these spaza shops are convenient for many consumers.

They don’t have to pay for transport to go to malls. They can access these shops from very early in the morning until very late in the evening.

Consumers can buy a single egg, tea bag or one baby nappy instead of a packet. They also offer credit.

Yet this is still not an excuse.

South Africans can do this too – and save our children’s lives.