UPDATE: Education department clarifies reports of Soweto child ‘food poisioning’ death

Authorities are hoping the child will provide critical information for their investigation.

This story has been amended with comment from the Gauteng education department, after earlier reports of the learner’s death.

The Gauteng education department has confirmed that a child who reportedly died after eating snacks allegedly purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto is alive.

Seven-year-old Katlego Oliphant was one of five who allegedly consumed chips on Sunday.

It was earlier reported that the child had died and his mother was inconsolable during a visit by government officials.

However, the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona clarified the reports.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) wishes to confirm that the grade one boy learner from Karabo Primary School who was admitted to a local medical facility following the recent food poisoning incident in Soweto remains alive and is still in ICU.

“We continue to hold him in our thoughts and prayers as he fights for his recovery.

“The GDE will continue to monitor the learner’s condition in ICU, and provide necessary updates as they become available.”

Authorities are hoping the child can critical info on the children’s movements and what they may have consumed.

Blame

While it has not been confirmed what the cause of the poisoning was, the City of Johannesburg blamed a lack of resources for the slow pace of monitoring and enforcing compliance in spaza shops.

Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku admitted that despite commitments to clamp down on non-compliant spaza shops last year, progress has been slow.

“Some foreign-owned stores have shown reluctance to comply with regulations. We also have insufficient resources and capacity to effectively monitor and enforce compliance,” Tshwaku said.

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana

This is a developing story, please refresh for further updates

