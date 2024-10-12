Tears and grief at memorial for Naledi food poisoning victims

In an emotional memorial, heartbroken families and schoolmates paid tribute to the five children who tragically died of suspected food poisoning.

Families and friends of the five children who died after allegedly consuming food from a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto, at the memorial service yesterday. Picture: Mzwandile Khathi

“You are beautiful and limitless. Now stretch your wings and fly. You are loved by so many, and it will never be goodbye. Let your soul find peace,” reads a letter to Karabo Rampou, nine, one of the five children who died of suspected food poisoning in Naledi, Soweto, on Sunday.

Shattered school friends broke down in tears and sobbed as they paid tribute to the five children at the memorial service yesterday.

The victims, aged between six and 10, died after allegedly consuming snacks from a foreigner-owned spaza shop.

Tears and grief at Naledi children memorial

A sixth child remains in intensive care.

Emotions ran high during the joint memorial service and loud cries echoed through the packed hall as inconsolable families mourned their loss.

Kgopotso Khantsi, the aunt of one of the victims, Monica Sethakge, nine, took to the stage to lead a traditional hymn she said was Monica’s favourite.

“For the past two weeks she kept singing this song. She knew Christ and we thank God we raised her in a home of believers. She would accompany her father to prayer services.

“We were so proud of her when she graduated last December. She wanted to become a teacher.

Monica, nine, wanted to be a teacher

“We don’t want to see this happen again. The shops don’t comply with regulations and they must be shut down.”

A relative of Njabulo Msimanga, seven, Busi Mnguni, expressed her grief: “We need to bring prayer back into our homes. There is a dark cloud hanging over us. Something is terribly wrong. We can’t lose children in the same way, two years in a row.

“This feels like a curse and as a community, we must fight to protect our children. He was a brilliant child and those responsible will face judgment.”

The families of the five children called for action, demanding that such a tragedy must never happen again.

While there were no top police or City of Joburg officials at the memorial, Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane, speaking on the sidelines, said his department had yet to receive preliminary reports from the police on what the children had eaten.

No preliminary reports from police

In response to the tragedy, several inspections have been conducted in the area over the past week. Recently, MMC of public safety Mgcini Tshwaku and the DA inspected shops in the area and found by-laws were being flouted.

But SA Democratic Teachers Union regional deputy secretary John Sithi argued that this was not enough.

“The unauthorised spaza shops that sell poisonous food to our children represent a complete failure of our system.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure the safety of our children. We demand accountability from those responsible and immediate action.”

Similar incidents

Chiloane said the department was dealing with similar incidents in Evaton, Tsakane and other places in the province.

“We have requested that these cases be prioritised and handled not just at a local level, but also at a provincial level, with additional resources to expedite the findings.”