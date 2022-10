Honorary (rather than Honourable, perhaps?) Colonel Brian Molefe must once again be shedding a few crocodile tears of regret after losing a court case in which he was trying to hold on to an irregular R9.9 million pension payment from Eskom. Molefe, one of the architects of load shedding – thanks to his deliberate neglect of system maintenance at Eskom when he was its CEO – had earlier seen his other dodgy R30 million pension fund payout reversed by the parastatal’s pension scheme. After leaving the power utility in a shambles – after similarly damaging Transnet during his years there...

Honorary (rather than Honourable, perhaps?) Colonel Brian Molefe must once again be shedding a few crocodile tears of regret after losing a court case in which he was trying to hold on to an irregular R9.9 million pension payment from Eskom.

Molefe, one of the architects of load shedding – thanks to his deliberate neglect of system maintenance at Eskom when he was its CEO – had earlier seen his other dodgy R30 million pension fund payout reversed by the parastatal’s pension scheme.

After leaving the power utility in a shambles – after similarly damaging Transnet during his years there – and being one of the key figures in the whole state capture project, Molefe does not, we believe, deserve a cent.

When the news about Molefe was disclosed in parliament yesterday by Eskom’s legal head, Mel Govender, it was also revealed the Eskom CEO André de Ruyter had put in place measures to freeze the pension fund holding of those employees who are facing serious disciplinary charges and who try to duck accountability by resigning.

It’s about time that restriction was put in place and, hopefully, Eskom’s dodgy looters will now know that they cannot get off scot free by simply quitting the organisation.