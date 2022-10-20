Daily news update: Transnet alleged kingpin arrested, Brian Molefe must pay back millions and Jagersfontein disaster

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

An alleged kingpin involved in a syndicate that has been stealing Transnet fuel and damaging the parastatal’s pipelines has been arrested.

The 35-year-old man was nabbed by the Hawks in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Transnet fuel syndicate

He was arrested by a multi-disciplinary team led by the Free State Hawks, working together with Bidvest Protea Coin Security and Gauteng Traffic Police.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe during a meeting in Parliament on May 30, 2017 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

Eskom’s has secured a high court order to force its former CEO Brian Molefe to pay back R9.9 million, plus interest, to its pension fund.

The power utility on Wednesday said the Pretoria High Court dismissed Molefe’s leave to appeal application, challenging its order in July, for him to return pension payouts he unlawfully received from Eskom in 2016.

“This application for leave to appeal has been dismissed, which means Eskom can now enforce the order,” said Eskom’s legal head Mel Govender.

Govender made the announcement during Eskom’s management’s appearance before parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

A vehicle swept away by water at Charlesville, Jagersfontein, 13 September 2022, after a mine dam burst, killing one person and leaving some community members homeless. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The recent mine disaster in Jagersfontein in the Free State that resulted in the loss of life and homes must be declared an unnatural disaster and not a natural disaster according to the lawyers representing affected residents.

The incident where the mine dam burst also left several families displaced.

ALSO READ: Jagersfontein update: One person declared dead, 42 injured

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, legal representative for the residents Andries Nkome said declaring the disaster as natural will not assist in achieving a sensible solution for affected residents.

He said they have already started a process of drafting papers in a bid to stop the mine from continuing to operate.



Photo for illustration: Google Maps screenshot

The suspect linked to the murder of a German tourist, who was killed while driving to the Kruger National Park (KNP), has been remanded in custody after making his second court appearance.

Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu on Wednesday briefly appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrates’ Court, following his arrest last week, in Nelspruit.

The 35-year-old faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

ALSO READ: 32-year-old man arrested in connection with German tourist’s murder

A woman was caught red-handed burning a newborn baby in Vanderbijlpark. Photo for illustration: iStock

A woman has been arrested on murder charges after allegedly being caught in the act of burning a newborn baby at a dumping site in Tshepiso, Vanderbijlpark, on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Thembeka Maxambela told Sedibeng Ster the incident was flagged by an eyewitness.

“A witness summoned the police to the scene after he saw the woman pushing a wheelbarrow to the dumping site and subsequently dumping and burning a baby.

“The man then informed the caretaker of the dumping site, who removed the body of the baby from the fire.”

ALSO READ: Police launch probe after newborn baby found murdered and dumped

Picture: Instagram

Following the footsteps of his favourite motorsports drivers, Anele Mdoda’s son, Alakhe aspire’s to be a Formula One (F1) driver when he grows up.

The media personality’s seven-year-old son continues to steal hearts after Anele shard a clip of him during a “my occupation” presentation at his school. In the video he is seen donned in a racing suit and ecstatically sharing his dreams with his fellow classmates.

Though wearing the Scuderia Ferrari racing suit, Alakhe went on to say he aspires to be a Formula One driver and hopes to compete for Alfa Romeo.

He, subsequently, said his favourite driver is Valtteri Bottas, who currently drives for Alfa Romeo, alongside Zhou Guanyu, the second Alfa Romeo driver from China.

Tayla Kinsey is hoping for a statement showing by the Bok women’s team against England this weekend. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The opportunity to play the top ranked team in the world is massive, the chance to upset the proverbial apple cart is another. In short, their match against England at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is all about the Springbok Women’s desire to make a statement of their intent and continuous growth of the journey to become a top tier team at the next tournament.

That is the view of experienced scrumhalf Tayla Kinsey, one of four survivors of the 2014 Rugby World Cup, the last time the Springbok Women were part of the global showpiece, which is also when they scored their last victory at a Rugby World Cup, against Samoa in Marcoussis, France.