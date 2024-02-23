Malema plays the race card to death

Malema's race-based defense of Hlophe's impeachment undermines judicial integrity.

It’s surprising that EFF leader Julius Malema played the race card to defend former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe after his impeachment – but it does set a disturbing precedent.

Malema and others like him – including disgraced and impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, now herself an EFF MP – raged that Hlophe was the victim of some white conspiracy to destroy the “black intelligentsia”.

Characterising those who pushed for Hlophe’s impeachment as “racists”, Malema sent a message of support: “Don’t be scared, my brother, history will absolve you.”

Hlophe was found guilty of unethical conduct for attempting to sway two Constitutional Court judges to act in his favour in his corruption trial.

The various processes that culminated in his impeachment overwhelmingly involved black judicial officers and MPs.

White conspiracy is, therefore, a figment of Malema’s febrile, populist imagination.

Defending any malfeasance by someone purely because they belong to the same racial group is a recipe for disaster for good governance.

And, it goes without saying, a collapse of good governance not only allows corruption and incompetence to thrive, it threatens the future growth of the country.

Apart from anything else, Malema should realise that the race card is soon going to lose its power.