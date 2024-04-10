Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Martin Williams

Councillor at City

4 minute read

10 Apr 2024

04:10 am

Mashatile dances around water crisis

The deputy president has contributed to Joburg’s water woes. He helped deliver an inept mayor who says there is no water crisis.

Mashatile dances around water crisis

Deputy President Paul Mashatile during a visit to Cedara College of Agriculture in Durban on 18 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, a BEE beneficiary and cadre deployee who is under investigation for alleged corruption, blames councillors for non-delivery of water, and presents himself as one who will solve South Africa’s water crisis. Bizarre. Cadre deployment, BEE and corruption led to this crisis. Mashatile told a Sunday newspaper the crisis had reached the point where national government would step in where necessary. “I know some local councillors won’t like that because they say we’re taking their powers. We’re not going to take their powers, but we will intervene where we realise that [despite] the support we are giving,…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, a BEE beneficiary and cadre deployee who is under investigation for alleged corruption, blames councillors for non-delivery of water, and presents himself as one who will solve South Africa’s water crisis. Bizarre.

Cadre deployment, BEE and corruption led to this crisis.

Mashatile told a Sunday newspaper the crisis had reached the point where national government would step in where necessary.

“I know some local councillors won’t like that because they say we’re taking their powers. We’re not going to take their powers, but we will intervene where we realise that [despite] the support we are giving, and the grants, there is no progress.

“It is true that the provision of water in the constitution is the responsibility of municipalities, but the constitution does not bar national government from intervening.

“You don’t wait and say we will give capacity to the municipality, we’re going to give them grants and nothing happens. The priority of national government should be the people, so if you think the help you’re giving councillors is not bearing fruit, then you go directly as national government.”

For most people, “councillor”, means ward councillor – the person there to help you in dealing with your municipality. Ward councillors have no executive authority.

ALSO READ: ‘I know you don’t believe me, but it’s true’ – Mashatile vows to end load shedding by end of year

Those with executive authority are mayors and members of mayoral committees (MMCs).

Mashatile was instrumental in replacing Joburg’s short-lived Mpho Phalatse administration with an ANC/EFF/PA coalition which brought Joburg to its knees.

Thus, he contributed to Joburg’s water woes. He helped deliver an inept mayor who says there is no water crisis.

Because Mashatile is a leader within the ANC, he is by extension also complicit in bigger-picture failures inflicted by ANC deployees. Consider, for example, the Lesotho Highlands water project, which feeds the Vaal River system, on which Gauteng depends.

Interviewed last week by Judge Dennis Davis on eNCA’s Judge For Yourself programme, national department of water and sanitation (DWS) director-general Sean Phillips said one reason for the current shortages was the nineyear delay in completing phase two of the Lesotho project.

Instead of being ready in 2019, phase two will come into effect in 2028.

For this, DWS bears responsibility. Between 2011 and 2022, DWS had five ANC ministers – including the scandal-prone Nomvula Mokonyane – and 11 directors-general.

ALSO READ: UJ lecturer questions Mashatile on ethical leadership

Phillips said Johannesburg was in a “particularly difficult situation now because phase two is overdue” and “there isn’t sufficient water in the integrated Vaal River system between now and 2028”.

He said Johannesburg can get through this situation “if Joburg Water improve their maintenance and reduce the leaks”.

And if they embark on an awareness campaign such as that which helped Cape Town fend off water day zero in 2018.

Any awareness campaign will be weakened if Joburg Water don’t fix leaks and bursts timeously and properly.

People won’t take the messages seriously if they continue to see water running in the streets.

Since day zero, Cape Town’s per capita water usage levels remain the lowest in South Africa. So there are people in SA who know how to beat a water crisis.

Mashatile isn’t one of them.

ALSO READ: Mashatile allegations may influence public trust in govt – analyst

Read more on these topics

Opinion Paul Mashatile water crisis

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections MK party merchandise is flying off the shelves and small businesses are cashing in
Elections Electoral Court rules in favour of Zuma and MK party ahead of 29 May polls
Elections Controversial diamond boss Louis Liebenberg stands as MP ‘for the people’
News Defence ministry pays nearly R9k a month for empty residence vacant since 2021
Local News Protocols for implementing stage 16 load shedding approved: What you need to know

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe