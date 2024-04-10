Lazarus-like comeback for Jacob Zuma

It is beyond ironic that the very judicial system which Jacob Zuma railed against during his myriad court travails should now become his political saviour… although consummate political ducker and diver that he is, he will never acknowledge that fact. In overturning objections to him heading the candidate list for his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the upcoming elections, the Electoral Court has seemingly ventured into uncharted legal territory. Although it has yet to make its reasons for ruling in favour of Zuma, there will undoubtedly be much debate about the decision, especially on the part of those who thought…

It is beyond ironic that the very judicial system which Jacob Zuma railed against during his myriad court travails should now become his political saviour… although consummate political ducker and diver that he is, he will never acknowledge that fact.

In overturning objections to him heading the candidate list for his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the upcoming elections, the Electoral Court has seemingly ventured into uncharted legal territory.

Although it has yet to make its reasons for ruling in favour of Zuma, there will undoubtedly be much debate about the decision, especially on the part of those who thought it was set in stone that Zuma’s eligibility to stand was prohibited by the constitution.

All of that, though, is secondary to Zuma’s Lazarus-like comeback from the political wilderness into which he appeared to have been cast with his jail sentence for contempt of court.

He’s blessed by the sort of personal constitution which enabled him to crawl back from death’s door to pop up all over the country on the campaign trail for the MK party.

He told party supporters that he had “unfinished business” at the Union Buildings, a clear indication he wants to be president again.

While that might be some wishful political thinking – and an overestimate of his appeal outside his KwaZulu-Natal stronghold – it is plain that Zuma will be heading the ranks of MK as he marches into the National Assembly in our next parliament.

And, even though he may not be president, his reception by the honourable members will be a strong pointer to whether he will still be a force in South African politics.

Given the way most of the ANC is still in awe of him – look at how many ministers remained paralysed while the 2021 insurrection raged – he looks set for some radical transformation, like it or not.