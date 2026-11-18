McKenzie did something a South African minister seldom does when he made a public apology to Smith.

Gayton McKenzie doesn’t fill you with confidence that he is cut out for his role as a minister in the government of national unity (GNU), so seemingly arrogant and almost slapdash is he in dealing with issues in his portfolio of sport, arts and culture.

However, yesterday, he rose quite a bit in our estimation when he did something a South African minister seldom does: he made a public apology.

And though someone who is a ducker and diver like McKenzie can probably fake most things, including sincerity, his apology to swimming star Tatjana Smith did seem genuine.

He didn’t try to play the race card or blame apartheid – as many of his comrades do with monotonous regularity – when expressing his feelings about why Smith has decided to turn her back on her homeland and, in future, swim for The Netherlands.

McKenzie was generous in saying Smith’s achievements would always be ours and that she would always have a place in South African hearts.

But he didn’t disguise his anger at the moving disaster which is Swimming South Africa (SSA) – an organisation whose cavalier treatment of Smith led directly to her decision.

He accused the organisation of trying to “cover up and make her the scapegoat”.

If it was up to him, he added, he would fire the entire SSA organisation – but he can’t because global sports bodies forbid politicians from becoming involved in sports administration.

The reality is that the Smith situation is not McKenzie’s fault – or that of the government. However, perhaps the rot in so many sporting bodies can be laid at the door of various governments which have ignored matters for the last 30 years.

We have so much sporting talent in this country, yet, other than in a few sporting codes, they are held back by administrators.

That means house cleaning is long overdue.