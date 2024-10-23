Mini-Picasso or clever con? Toddler’s art gains fame

A three-year-old’s abstract paintings attract buyers, sparking debate about whether his art is a natural talent or a savvy marketing ploy.

Laurent Schwarz may still be wearing nappies but his paintings have earned him social media fame.

Quite often, when ordinary people look at an artwork which resembles nothing in the real world, they might remark: “My three-year-old could have done that!”

Well, in Neubeuern in Germany, a three-year-old toddler is being hailed as a “mini-Picasso” because his “riotously abstract pieces” – journalist’s description, not ours – resemble those of the master.

Laurent Schwarz may still be wearing nappies but his paintings have earned him social media fame… and he probably doesn’t even realise he’s famous.

He’s just happy throwing paint at canvasses and splodging it around with his hands and fingers… pretty much like any kid having fun with tactile substances.

In his case, however, perhaps his parents realised they were on to a good thing because, according to them, his works have attracted the eye of art lovers and galleries and fetched high prices.

The family hasn’t, however, given details of those canny buyers.

The whole story ignites a debate about whether art is instinctive – and child-like – or deliberate and thoughtful.

Or it may be just a con, say the cynics.

However, to parents and grandparents out there: Don’t wash those kiddie scribbles off the wall – photograph them and post them on social media. You could make a fortune.