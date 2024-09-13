‘This is for the entire KwaNdebele nation’ – Dr Esther Mahlangu on new art studio in her community

The art studio is a space where Mahlangu can display her artwork and have it easily accessible to the community.

Artist Esther Mahlangu in the centre with a walking stick, at the handover of her studio in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

In a bid to have a place to house Dr Esther Mahlangu’s artworks from her illustrious career, coal company Thungela handed over an art studio to the artist at her home in Mthambothini, KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga.

The frail and outspoken artist said she was pleased with the studio. “What can I say, I’m happy about this,” she said.

The handover took place on Thursday in KwaNdebele where the artist still lives. The art studio is a dedicated space where Mahlangu can display her artistic legacy and make it easily accessible to the community.

It’s hoped the presence of her work will inspire future generations of talented creatives in the area.

“I’m really happy about being recognised in this way,” she said.

When asked if she still has the strength to teach and mentor younger artists, the 88-year-old adorably broke into laughter.

“I don’t know what to say, but the strength is still there.”

She previously founded the Esther Mahlangu Art School in her village, dedicated to preserving and passing on traditional Ndebele painting techniques to younger generations.

Tourism boost

It is also hoped that the art studio will boost tourism in Mpumalanga.

“As South Africa celebrates Heritage month, Thungela is honoured to contribute to the legacy of an iconic figure whose work has put the Ndebele art on the global map,” said Thungela CEO, July Ndlovu.

“This studio is not just for me, but for the entire KwaNdebele nation. Today, I am filled with gratitude, and I want to thank Thungela, the Mpumalanga government, our traditional leaders, and partners who were involved in making this art studio possible,” said Mahlangu.

Earlier this month at a Strauss & Co’s maiden auction in Pretoria, an untitled abstract from 2014 by Mahlangu sold for R187 600.

World renowned

Last year, Mahlangu was one of the six artists whose artwork transformed the 100% electric BMW i5 into a canvas of distinct generative art.

The AI (artificial intelligence) generates entirely new abstract animations based on learned styles from classical and contemporary art, which are then projected onto the car.

Mahlangu has enjoyed a good working relationship with the German car brand for more than 30 years.

The Ndebele artist is the first woman to create artwork on a BMW 525i sedan.

