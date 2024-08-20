MK party MPs face uncertainty

MK’s MPs face upheaval as 10 are abruptly dismissed, showing the party’s chaotic internal politics under Zuma's control.

Who would want to be an MP for Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party? Even the humble fruit fly – which lives for between 40 and 50 days, according to scientists – has a longer probable lifespan than they do.

In yet another in the series of court battles involving Zuma and anything he touches, 10 of these “fruit fly” MPs suddenly became surplus to requirements for MK when Floyd Shivambu and a host of EFF turncoats came calling for tea at Nkandla.

They were unceremoniously removed from their parliamentary seats after barely having had a chance to warm the leather.

MK told the National Assembly that it was because the 10 had resigned from the party.

Not so, said they… we’ve been illegally fired.

Until the court decides on the merits of their case, MK won’t be able to send Shivambu and the ex-reds down to Cape Town.

That’s going to make things a little chaotic among our lawmakers.

Whatever the outcome, this latest development shows that the Zuma family – daddy plus loyal daughter Duduzile – is running the party like the family business.

Who among the loyalists can guess where the axe will fall next?

You’d be better off being a fruit fly, people…

