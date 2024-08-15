Who will say no to Zuma dynasty?

As the Zuma family tightens its grip on MK, their unchecked influence raises questions about who will stand up to this growing political dynasty.

There have been opponents of former president Jacob Zuma who have likened his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to a family-run stokvel. But that would be too generous, we believe.

A stokvel is, in essence, an arrangement where people contribute money equally and which, in time, will benefit all its members.

MK, though, is nothing like that. It is more like a family spaza shop, where what the owner says goes – from who is employed to the charges for the goods sold.

Far from being the unified threat to the ANC which it promised to be ahead of the elections, MK is shambolic.

There have been fallouts with senior members, some of whom have been expelled.

There have been sudden changes to the list of MPs the party has decided to send to the National Assembly.

And, all through this narrative of collapse, has been the presence of Zuma’s “golden child” daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who is apparently not content to be a mere MP… she wants to hold the levers of party control.

She seems capable of little more than rabble-rousing, as she did in 2021, when her incendiary social media posts were all part of why the heat was turned up in KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of her father being jailed for contempt of the Constitutional Court.

We all know what that anger turned into – a multibillion-rand looting and destruction spree.

There were those in KwaZulu-Natal who looked to Zuma as the man who would deliver them to the promised Zulu land of milk and honey.

But they were clearly not prepared for the trade off – that the Zumas believe they are the real royalty in the province and that they have a divine right as kings and princesses, to tell everyone else what to do.

Who will step up and say no to that dynasty?

