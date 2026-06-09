Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Mosquito remains Africa’s deadliest creature

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

9 June 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaria infections and deaths have risen sharply in parts of South Africa, with climate conditions worsening the threat.

Mosquito remains Africa’s deadliest creature

Experts say climate change is supercharging existing malaria hotspots and lengthening transmission windows, fuelling far more intense outbreaks. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

It’s often used as a surprise question by safari guides: What’s the most dangerous creature in Africa?

Most are taken aback when they hear that it is the mosquito, but in terms of annual deaths, the tiny insect is far more deadly than any lion, buffalo, hippo or elephant.

Now, as the climate changes, with increased rainfall and higher temperatures in some areas of southern Africa, scientists are concerned about a resurgence in malaria.

Malaria cases in Mpumalanga jumped fourfold in January compared with a year earlier, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Johannesburg and Pretoria, where malaria is not endemic, logged more than 400 cases and 11 deaths in the first three months this year, according to NICD.

Climate change is supercharging existing hotspots and lengthening transmission windows, fuelling far more intense outbreaks, say experts.

The lowveld areas of the subcontinent are home to malaria-carrying mosquitoes, but residents of higher-lying areas have become more blasé in taking precautions when visiting malaria areas.

Malaria prophylaxis is often not taken, or not trusted, and that could be deadly, as people returning from an endemic area may mistake the onset of malaria for symptoms of flu.

Moral of the story: don’t become another victim.

Read more on these topics

disease Malaria National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) Opinion

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA
News 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark
News Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked
News Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in balance as impeachment committee clash erupts over ‘fit and proper MPs’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News