Gauteng malaria cases surge as deaths rise sharply

Health department records 414 cases and 11 deaths this quarter. Officials urge vigilance after travel to malaria endemic areas.

With an alarming surge in malaria cases across Gauteng, the province’s department of health is appealing to those who may be at risk to take precautions.

And with World Malaria Day tomorrow, department spokesperson Kealeboga Mohajane has repeated concerns sparked by a spike in malaria cases and related deaths across the province.

Spike in malaria cases and deaths

“Malaria is a potentially life-threatening disease transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

“However preventable and treatable, delayed diagnosis and treatment can lead to severe illness and death.

“Recent surveillance data indicate a worrying rise in both malaria infections and fatalities.

“Underscoring the urgent need for strengthened surveillance, early detection and prompt treatment to prevent loss of life,” Mohajane added.

She said between January and December 2025, there were 666 malaria cases and seven deaths.

Over 600 cases, seven deaths

In the first quarter of this year, from January to March, the department recorded 414 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.

“This represents a significant increase compared with the same period in 2025, which recorded 230 cases and one death.

“This upward trend signals heightened transmission risk, particularly in the early months of the year after the festive season, when many residents travel to malaria-endemic regions, increasing their exposure and risk of infection upon their return,” she added.

Mohajane said the department urged residents to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they developed symptoms such as fever, chills, headache and fatigue, particularly if they have recently travelled to malaria-endemic areas such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“As the global community is set to observe World Malaria Day today, the department urges residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families.

Severe rainfall and widespread flooding create favourable conditions for malaria transmission

“The department continues to closely monitor the situation and is strengthening public health interventions to control the spread of malaria and reduce mortality across the province,” she added.

The University of Pretoria’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control (UPISMC) has found severe rainfall and widespread flooding across Southern Africa, including Mozambique and parts of South Africa – Limpopo and Mpumalanga – were creating highly favourable conditions for malaria transmission.

UPISMC director Prof Tiaan de Jager said stagnant floodwaters and pools of water left from rain are expected to significantly expand breeding sites for malaria-transmitting mosquitoes, placing millions of people at higher risk and raising concern about a potential surge in malaria cases in the coming months.

“Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, and flooding significantly increases mosquito breeding habitats by creating ideal environment for Anopheles mosquitoes to thrive.

“Without rapid, coordinated responses, we risk reversing the gains made towards malaria elimination in the Southern African region,” he added.

Awareness important during and after emergencies

The institute’s project manager, Taneshka Kruger, said the institute works in close collaboration with the national department of health and provincial malaria control programmes by generating evidence to guide vector control strategies in changing environmental conditions and providing technical advice on malaria surveillance and risk mapping, as well as offering education in malaria-endemic areas.

“Malaria awareness is particularly important during and after emergencies. People need to understand the risks and how to protect themselves, even if they do not live in an endemic area. Awareness is the first step in preventing illness,” she said.

Kruger said prevention is the most effective protection and urged the public to avoid outdoor exposure after dusk and before dawn, wear long-sleeved clothing at night, and apply insect repellent to exposed skin.

UPISMC medical entomologist Ashley Burke said: “Understanding where mosquito populations are expanding and which interventions will be most effective, allows control programmes to act with precision rather than guesswork.”