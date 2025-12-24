MPs feast while citizens fast

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had recommended a 4.1% hike for judges and magistrates and a 3.5% for public officer bearers.

It’s no surprise the proposed pay hike for government officials and politicians has been met with fierce resistance and criticism.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommended a 4.1% salary increase.

The hike will cover MPs, members of provincial legislatures and local government office bearers, various government commissions as well as the judiciary.

If approved, President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive an additional R137 000, bringing his salary to R3.4 million a year, while his deputy, Paul Mashatile, would get a further R130 000, ensuring he receives R3.1 million a year.

Cabinet ministers could walk away with as much of R2.8 million a year with a boost of R110 000.

Not bad for a day’s work. That’s if you work, something most South Africans would justifiably contest.

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks said: “It is beyond shameful in the year when the Cabinet said the state did not have money to fulfil its legal obligations and thus a 2% VAT hike was unavoidable, that this tone-deaf commission can make such an obnoxious proposal.”

He added: “It defies logic that a month after Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana warned parliament and the nation that further tax hikes may be a necessity in 2026, that the commission thought proposing an additional R536 million to fund the salaries of politicians, commissioners and judges is morally justifiable.

“Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to reject this ill-considered proposal by the commission and to amend it with an inflationary 3.5% for the judiciary and a performance-based 0% for public representatives.”

We are in agreement the judiciary are rewarded. We are not in agreement that other public servants are rewarded for not serving the public.

It seems Christmas wishes will come true for a select few… those that certainly don’t deserve it.

