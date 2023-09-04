News today: Ramaphosa on Lady R and Brics, snow this week, water crisis
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock elements, editing by Cheryl Kahla.
News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation. He shared the outcome from the 15th Brics Summit, and revealed details pertaining to the Lady R investigation.
Meanwhile, light snowfall is expected across the Cape provinces this week, and an ongoing battle is unfolding between the City of Tshwane and Rand Water. Spoiler alert, residents use too much water…
News Today: 4 September
Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 5… And today’s weather update includes extreme fire danger and sunburn risks across parts of SA, with varied conditions across the provinces.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Lady R report
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to put an end to months of speculation surrounding the docking of a Russian ship, Lady R.
The vessel docked at the Simonstown Naval Base on 9 December 2022. Following the public outcry, Ramaphosa appointed an independent panel led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo.
The docking had become the subject of controversy over recent months, with allegations surfacing that South Africa was supplying weapons to Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
CONTINUE: Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public… – Here’s why
Landmark decisions from Brics Summit
During the same briefing, Ramaphosa also shared major outcomes and its implications of the 15th Brics Summit, held in Johannesburg last month.
Ramaphosa said the summit saw an overwhelming presence of international delegates, drawing leaders from the five Brics nations as well as representatives from 61 other countries.
Ramaphosa commended the positive participation from African nations, noting that delegates from 46 countries were present, as were 20 African heads of state.
CONTINUE: Ramaphosa highlights landmark decisions from Brics Summit
Snow expected this week!
Low-level snow has been forecast across several regions of South Africa this coming week, particularly in the Cape provinces.
As per Snow Report, the falling temperatures could even bring a light dusting to Table Mountain.
According to the latest data, the freezing level could plummet to as low as 1,200 meters.
CONTINUE: Snow expected this week! Here’s what you need to know
Tshwane water woes
An ongoing battle has unfolded between the City of Tshwane (CoT) and Rand Water.
The City’s water issues are not a recent development. For a while now, Tshwane has faced fluctuating water levels in its reservoirs due to insufficient pressure.
On Saturday, CoT blamed Rand Water for insufficient water supply across the city. On Sunday morning, Rand Water said it was “concerned about the CoT’s unsubstantiated statement regarding water outages in parts of the city.”
CONTINUE: Water woes: Tshwane and Rand Water’s heated accountability battle
Pirates ease past Stellies
Orlando Pirates took a giant stride toward defending their MTN8 title with a crucial 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.
This victory puts last season’s cup winners firmly on the path to another shot at the title they won for the fourth time last season.
The stage was set for a challenging match when Stellenbosch found themselves down to 10 players, courtesy of Thabo Moloisane’s red card after a needless foul on Patrick Maswanganyi, just over 30 minutes into the game.
CONTINUE: Pirates ease past Stellies, well on their way to defending MTN8
In other news today:
- – Gift of the Givers to provide clothing and food to Joburg fire victims
- – PICS: North Korea simulates ‘nuclear attack’ in latest missile test
- – Hacked or not? Defence dept’s security measures under the spotlight
- – Stuck in career quicksand? Busting these 5 behaviours can get you out
Yesterday’s News recap
READ: ANC ‘will win’, load shedding intensifies, Parly arsonist rejects psychiatric findings
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android