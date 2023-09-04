News today: Ramaphosa on Lady R and Brics, snow this week, water crisis

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation. He shared the outcome from the 15th Brics Summit, and revealed details pertaining to the Lady R investigation.

Meanwhile, light snowfall is expected across the Cape provinces this week, and an ongoing battle is unfolding between the City of Tshwane and Rand Water. Spoiler alert, residents use too much water…

News Today: 4 September

Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 5… And today’s weather update includes extreme fire danger and sunburn risks across parts of SA, with varied conditions across the provinces.

Lady R report

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to put an end to months of speculation surrounding the docking of a Russian ship, Lady R.

Russia’s cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon’s Town Naval Base on 7 December 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The vessel docked at the Simonstown Naval Base on 9 December 2022. Following the public outcry, Ramaphosa appointed an independent panel led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo.

The docking had become the subject of controversy over recent months, with allegations surfacing that South Africa was supplying weapons to Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Landmark decisions from Brics Summit

During the same briefing, Ramaphosa also shared major outcomes and its implications of the 15th Brics Summit, held in Johannesburg last month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at 15th Brics summit at the Sandton Convention Centre. Photo: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramaphosa said the summit saw an overwhelming presence of international delegates, drawing leaders from the five Brics nations as well as representatives from 61 other countries.

Ramaphosa commended the positive participation from African nations, noting that delegates from 46 countries were present, as were 20 African heads of state.

Snow expected this week!

Low-level snow has been forecast across several regions of South Africa this coming week, particularly in the Cape provinces.

Do note, as with any meteorological prediction, actual conditions may vary. Photo: iStock

As per Snow Report, the falling temperatures could even bring a light dusting to Table Mountain.

According to the latest data, the freezing level could plummet to as low as 1,200 meters.

Tshwane water woes

An ongoing battle has unfolded between the City of Tshwane (CoT) and Rand Water.

Photo: iStock

The City’s water issues are not a recent development. For a while now, Tshwane has faced fluctuating water levels in its reservoirs due to insufficient pressure.

On Saturday, CoT blamed Rand Water for insufficient water supply across the city. On Sunday morning, Rand Water said it was “concerned about the CoT’s unsubstantiated statement regarding water outages in parts of the city.”

Pirates ease past Stellies

Orlando Pirates took a giant stride toward defending their MTN8 title with a crucial 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates celebrates after scoring a goal during the MTN8 semi final, first leg match against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

This victory puts last season’s cup winners firmly on the path to another shot at the title they won for the fourth time last season.

The stage was set for a challenging match when Stellenbosch found themselves down to 10 players, courtesy of Thabo Moloisane’s red card after a needless foul on Patrick Maswanganyi, just over 30 minutes into the game.

