New tricks about some old dogs

As you ponder the timeless question of "dog years" versus "human years," new research unveils the lifespan variations among dog breeds.

Man stroking his old dog. Photo for illustration: iStock

As you look at the hound curled up by your feet, gently snoring, you might ponder, again, the difference between “dog years” and “human years.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association reckons that 15 human years equals the first year of a medium-sized dog’s life.

Year two for a dog equal about nine years for a human.

And after that, each human year would be approximately five years for a dog.

Now you can work out exactly where you are, in real life terms, compared to your canine companion.

New research shows that, in terms of human years, it is small dogs with long noses, such as whippets and miniature dachshunds, which live for years longer than large flat-faced breeds such as English bulldogs.

The study, which is based on data from more than half a million dogs across the UK, aims to help people planning to get a dog ensure they choose a breed that will have a long and healthy life.

These days, pure breeds tend to live longer than cross-breeds, which contradicts earlier research.

If you are a dog lover, though, you won’t really care.

However long that special creature is with you, it will bring joy in its “forever home”.

