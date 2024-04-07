Why you need pet insurance and how to choose the right one

Would you be able to fork out R40 000 if your pet becomes ill or injured?

Many pet owners will tell you that owning a pet is not cheap, especially if you have to take your pet to the vet. This is why it is important to have pet insurance as part of your personal financial planning portfolio as the costs for veterinary bills start rivalling those of private healthcare costs for people.

Veterinary treatment costs can be high, such as R43 400 for a tibial plateau levelling osteotomy (TPLO), R16 725 to treat a severe ear infection which eventually required surgery, R39 200 for shoulder surgery, R37 866 for cruciate ligament surgery, R40 682 for joint-related surgery, R39 000 for IVDD back surgery and R35 821 for surgery following a dog attack.

ALSO READ: Why you should not ignore pet liability insurance

These are just some of the claims paid by GENRIC Pet Insurance, which demonstrates that the claims costs for veterinary treatment is well within the realm of private healthcare costs for people and warrants a much closer look in terms of your personal financial planning.

“If you own a pet, you have to cover them for the costs of veterinary healthcare in the same way that you approach your own healthcare financial planning with a health insurance solution. With veterinary treatment costs on the rise, driven by costly technology advancements, as well as an alarming shortage of veterinary doctors and nurses in South Africa, having pet medical insurance in a health crisis is an absolute must,” Alfred Wilsenach, divisional manager for underwriting at GENRIC Insurance Company, says.

Do you have R40 000 for the vet?

“If things do go wrong and your pet gets sick or injured, would you be able to fork out R40 000 of your savings or income for a lifesaving treatment? Without cover, many pet owners may be forced into serious debt, or having to make an untenable decision because they cannot afford a big upfront payment for treatment. In many instances, vets require at least a 50% upfront payment before any emergency treatment will commence.”

Pet insurance is a financial planning essential for every pet owner, not only for emergency and unexpected treatments, but also managing costs of routine care such as vaccinations, Wilsenach says. This is especially the case when you have more than one pet and where veterinary expenses can quickly ratchet up to very substantial amounts.

“When you consider that a claim for the R43 000 TPLO surgery would be equivalent to around nine years of pet insurance premium payments, the value and peace of mind provided is immeasurable in an environment where few pet owners can afford such a major financial knock,” he says.

ALSO READ: New ombud scheme will handle complaints about insurance, banking and credit

How to choose the best pet insurance

How do you choose the best pet insurance? Wilsenach says not all pet insurance benefits are the same and there are many important terms and conditions that you must consider and understand before you take up the cover, such as: