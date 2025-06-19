Essential tips for road trips with pets

Taking a few precautions can make all the difference for a safe and smooth journey.

Hitting the road with your pet can be a fun adventure, but it also comes with its share of challenges – especially in the summer.

Long car rides can be stressful, even risky, for dogs and cats if you’re not properly prepared. That’s why taking a few precautions can make all the difference for a safe and smooth journey.

First of all, it’s important to remember that pets are passengers like any other. Their owners must take the necessary steps to ensure that they travel by car in the best possible conditions. It’s out of the question to let them roam free in a moving vehicle.

To ensure their safety, it’s best to put them in a carrier, or attach them to one of the rear seat belts with a harness.

For larger dogs, a protective net can be fitted to the back of the front seats. Station wagon drivers can also install a separation grid in the trunk area. But beware: with this system, the dog may be injured in the event of sudden braking.

Laws differ from country to country, but generally speaking, the driver must not be prevented from carrying out all manoeuvres properly and without delay.

This means the driver must not be hindered or distracted by any of his vehicle’s passengers, including pets. In some cases, you could be liable to a fine if your furry friend isn’t properly installed.

Comfort and wellbeing tips for your pet during travel

As well as not letting your little companion roam around in the vehicle, you need to take care of their comfort by taking a few simple precautions.

For example, avoid feeding your pet just before setting off. This could exacerbate their discomfort if they suffer from motion sickness. Car journeys can be stressful for pets. That’s why it’s advisable to adopt a smooth, gentle driving style to avoid jolts as much as possible.

Also keep an eye on the temperature inside the car, as pets are much more sensitive to heat than we are. It can be tempting to let your dog or cat stick its head out of an open window to cool down. But this is not a good idea and it can be very dangerous.

To avoid overheating, it’s best to take regular breaks. This will allow your pet to get some fresh air and stretch their legs. Encourage them to drink during these breaks to keep them well hydrated.

Finally, if you have to leave your vehicle momentarily without your pet, be sure to take extra care. In summer, the temperature can rise quickly in a car, even when you’re parked in the shade.

So don’t hesitate to use sunshades to protect your pet from excessive heat, and make sure they have access to fresh water.

