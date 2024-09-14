Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

14 Sep 2024

04:30 am

Nissan’s journey: A symbol of Africa’s trade potential and industrial growth

Nissan’s commitment to Africa highlights the continent’s trade potential and future industrial growth opportunities.

Nissan’s journey: A symbol of Africa’s trade potential and industrial growth

Current D23 Navara will seemingly receive one last update before bowing out in 2026. Picture: Nissan

The picture we run on page 8 today is more than one of a bakkie posing against the background of the monuments of the ancient history of Egypt, it is a powerful symbol of the potential of trade to break down barriers on our continent.

The Nissan Navara was built at the company’s factory outside Pretoria and is going to be sold in Egypt and elsewhere in Africa, thanks to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Nissan Africa president Jordi Villa made an interesting observation at the end of the company’s Daring Africa expedition: “We are committed to Africa.

It isn’t the biggest market in the world at the moment, but it is the one with the greatest potential.”

ALSO READ: Mystery Nissan debuting on 4 October could be facelift Magnite

The Japanese multinational group has plants in South Africa, Egypt and Ghana and is an example of the potential of Africa to become an industrial force in the future.

In this country, makers like Nissan, Toyota, Ford and BMW’s factories are churning out vehicles for export, creating vital jobs and earning significant foreign exchange for our country.

Where business leads, society should really follow.

It’s time we in South Africa stopped looking down on the rest of Africa and realised that is where our future lies.

NOW READ: Mitsubishi-underpinned next Nissan Navara showing face in 2026

Read more on these topics

Africa Editorials Nissan

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘He worked with the hand he was dealt’: Trevor Manuel defends Gordhan’s legacy
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Your ID may be green but is it gold?
News South Africa sees decline in births for 2023, this was the surname that topped the list
South Africa Remembering Pravin Gordhan: A hero, giant, lightning rod for hate
South Africa Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan dies

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES