Mystery Nissan debuting on 4 October as possibly facelift Magnite

Bar a series of special editions, no major revisions have taken place since the Magnite's high profile unveiling four years ago.

Magnite has been a sales for Nissan since its world debut in 2020. Image: Nissan

A smash-hit since its market debut four years ago, a newly uncovered report from India has alleged that Nissan in the process of launching the facelift Magnite based on a product reveal date set for 4 October.

Not changed since its world unveiling, sans the introduction of the Kuro and Red special editions, the nature of the revisions remain known, but are unlikely to involve any alternations underneath its bonnet.

While no details were provided as to whether the revealed model would be Magnite, obtained spy images of a prototype undergoing testing seems to suggest it will indeed be the model bound for 4 October.

In publishing the images, India’s gaadiwaadi.com reports that the changes will be minimal and largely focus on the exterior.

Difficult to decipher as per the layers of black masking, the overall silhouette has remained as the same, though the prototype’s alloy wheels are new likely to feature on what is seemingly the flagship model.

Originally planned to be Datsun’s top-spec model before the low-cost brand’s axing two years ago, the Maginte, which shares the CMF-A+ platform with the Renault Kiger, will also undergo changes inside of which the exact nature remains unknown.

Based on the Gaadiwaadi’s report, these could potentially include a new interface for the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new graphics for the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and more premium materials.

Likely new specification items hinted are ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a revised array of safety and driver assistance systems.

As mentioned, the Magnite’s powertrain line-up looks set to retain the normally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol producing 52kW/96Nm, and the 1.0-litre turbo that develops 74kW/160Nm when connected to the five-speed manual gearbox, and 74kW/152Nm when fitted with the CVT.

For the free-breathing petrol, the five-speed manual will be kept along with the five-speed automated manual Nissan refers to EZ Shift that debuted in South Africa last year.

More soon

The best-selling model within Nissan South Africa’s current product range, expectations are that more details about the supposed facelift Magnite could emerge before the provided date of reveal next month.

As a reminder, the Magnite range spans 13 derivates priced from R240 000 to R377 800.

