PODCAST: Rosslyn plant ready to build Nissan NP200 successor?

Nissan boss admits it is looking into a second model to be built alongside Navara in Rosslyn.

The Nissan NP200 went out of production at the end of March. Picture: Nissan

After the discontinuation of the Nissan NP200 initially seemed like a death knell for the once flourishing local half-tonner bakkie segment, it might get a successor after all.

Guillaume Cartier, Nissan Chairperson for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania regions, admitted as much in Abu Dhabi last week.

“[Rosslyn is what we call] a frame plant and we are looking into a second model because we need a second model to sustain the operation in South Africa. What I can say is that we are looking at [a second model],” Cartier said during a round table discussion attended by The Citizen Motoring‘s Charl Bosch.

Watch Pitstop podcast

In this week’s edition of our Pitstop podcast, Bosch discusses the options that are on the table for Nissan. Since the NP200 went out of production, Nissan only assembles the Navara bakkie at its Rosslyn plant.

The Nissan NP200 was the last remaining half-tonner left in Mzansi. The original Datsun 1500. Nissan 1400 and NP200 were huge players in a segment which also included the likes of the Ford Bantam, Mazda Rustler, Opel Corsa, GM Utility, VW Caddy, Fiat Strada and Proton Arena.

While there are still half-tonner on offer in other markets, local manufacturers have over the years claimed that estimated sales numbers won’t justify introducing some of these locally. Even averaging local sales of over 1 000 units per month could not save the Nissan NP200 from extinction.

Will Nissan NP200 successor please stand up

Renault two years ago was testing the local feasibility of the Oroch half-ton bakkie, which is based on the Duster. But it was red-carded due to “unfavourable economic market factors, in particular the degradation of the exchange rate.”

It is reported that a half-ton bakkie from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance based on the Nissan Niagara concept will be built South America from 2027. It will rival the Chevrolet Montana, Ford Maverick, Fiat Strada and Toro and the Volkswagen Tarok.

Toyota also plans to build a small bakkie based on the Corolla Cross in Brazil from 2027. Only time will tell if this bakkie or any of the others will make it into right-hand drive models.