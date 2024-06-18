No excuses for sexual predators

The more powerful the man, the more he tries it on… and the better chance he has of getting away with it.

It is unbelievable that, in this age of awareness of sexual predation and violence, Luis Rubiales would have chosen to use that old standby of abusers: she asked for it.

The disgraced former Spanish football federation chief must now answer criminal charges for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony at the World Cup in Australia last year, won by Spain.

The kiss took place live in front of the world’s cameras, provoking widespread outrage and prompting his suspension by world football governing body Fifa.

ALSO READ: Let’s get glimpse of ‘new dawn’ again

Rubiales brushed it off as “a consensual” peck on the lips, but Hermoso, 34, said it was not. According to charges now being pressed, Rubiales also allegedly tried to coerce Hermoso into saying the kiss was consensual.

This incident highlights clearly why sexual assault is still one of the world’s prime evils. Many men – and it is they who are, by far, the main perpetrators – believe they have a right to women’s bodies.

And, when they are caught out they use the “she asked for it” excuse. The more powerful the man, the more he tries it on… and the better chance he has of getting away with it.

NOW READ: Why Sarafina’s soundtrack could be just better than the actual film