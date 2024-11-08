SA-Mozambique Lebombo border reopens after army deployed [VIDEO]

The Lebombo border was reopened on Friday afternoon after the army was deployed to contain protesters around Maputo.

A screengrab of videos on X showing the border being partially reopened.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed on Friday afternoon that the Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique has been reopened.

On Thursday, the BMA temporarily closed the border crossing into Mozambique following a wave of protests that broke out around Maputo.

With the deployment of the army to contain protesters on Friday, the border post has been reopened.

ALSO READ: Analyst calls SA to action on Mozambique stability amid Lebombo border closure

Lebombo port of entry reopened

The BMA said Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, concluded engagements with the Mozambican delegation and agreed that the Lebombo port of entry would partially reopen from 3pm on Friday to allow the movement of people.

This followed engagements with Mozambican border authorities on Friday morning.

But by then trade had lost out. According to Moneyweb, the disruption to cargo moving through the Maputo port cost South African companies at least R5 billion by Friday morning as hundreds of trucks carrying cargo, especially chrome, were left stranded or took much longer routes into South Africa.

The Minerals Council had warned that a prolonged border closure of weeks rather than days would have a serious impact on South African chrome exports.

ALSO READ: SA authorities on high alert after violent protests in Mozambique

🚨 Unprecedented Solidarity in Maputo this afternoon: Protesters Hang Onto Military Tank, Met with Empathy Instead of Force 🌍 pic.twitter.com/MfVhO96CIF November 7, 2024

Mozambique has been marred by violent protests after Mozambique’s election results were announced on 24 October.

At least 20 people have been killed and many more injured since the demonstrations began.

Mozambique armed forces spokesperson General Omar Saranga revealed on Thursday night the army would be deployed.

“In moments like this, with demonstrations taking place in some regions, our role also extends to supporting security forces in maintaining public order and peace,” Saranga told abcNews.

Watch the Lebombo border being reopened below:

WATCH | Partial opening of the Lebombo border gate after it was closed due to protests in Mozambique.



Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/0gxqG1YE5r — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 8, 2024

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel



