Oh deer, blinded by fool’s gold…

Judging by the sheer volume of Ponzi scams that surface and collapse, it’s a wonder anyone still falls for them.

A deer in the headlights is a dufus for strolling on the tarmac in the first place.

When it’s flattened by the first SUV that comes along, the buck only has itself to blame for a word that rhymes with its genus.

The same could be said for victims of Ponzi schemes.

No judgment here, but how can greed be so overwhelming that sugary talk from a con artist turns someone into seeing dollar signs instead of reality?

Deer in the headlights. Again. And judging by the sheer volume of Ponzi and advance-fee scams that surface and collapse with mundane regularity, it’s a wonder anyone still falls for them.

Forensic investigator Chad Thomas has seen so many of these cons that he can now predict the outcome and aftermath as easily as peeling back the layers of an onion.

And it comes with tears, too. Always.

Adriaan Niewoudt’s Kubus project will forever be etched into the collective tomfoolery of South African greed.

Where in a normal universe could rotten milk powder be useful for anything other than pig swill?

Duping an entire town and crashing much of Vanderbijlpark’s local economy is the legacy of Krion inventor Marietjie Prinsloo.

Together with her six associates, she faced over 218 000 charges of fraud.

But, cynically, one could say that before the house of cards collapsed, there were almost a quarter of a million greedy folk out there who didn’t blink before passing Go to collect some easy cash.

When the ATM ran dry, they cried and laid charges.

When the going’s good, mum’s the word. It’s a disturbing indictment of the human condition.

Yet it seems the headlights will keep coming and the bucks will keep lining up like rats chasing the Pied Piper of easy money.

Rinse and repeat.

