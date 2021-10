What on Earth are you doing, South African government? What are you doing to the Earth? Let’s rewind: hands up all those who think it is a good idea to “invest” $1 billion (about R14.8 billion) of South Africa’s public funds into drilling for oil in South Sudan, as is happening? We may as well just set fire to it, because fossil fuels are the single thing responsible for the majority of climate change, of global warming. They’re the single thing we should be stepping far away from right now; they’re exactly what we should be leaving in the ground....

