Forgive me if I beg for booze ban

Forgive me if I beg for a booze ban. A girl has standards, you know?

Chateau Libertas: The royals' red wine now comes in a box. Picture: Supplied
A booze ban will suit me down to a tee – and not because I know drunken fights that land you in hospital start after the fourth glass of whatever your poison is. My booze ban will stop me getting up the morning after the night before, slapping myself in the mirror. Some call it inhibitions that go out of the window after the fourth glass. I call it standards. They decidedly slip, especially with men. That man with his “dating budget” you call stingy under your breath? That one whose lip-licking makes you shudder? The one who’s got his...

