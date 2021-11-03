Is a nuclear power deal linked to Eskom sabotage?

Sabotage may be behind the pre-election load shedding we experienced last week, but who are the saboteurs? ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and others suggested the power outages would negatively affect theANC’s election campaign. This may have happened, judging by results so far. Duarte said there “may be the deliberate actions of some within Eskom for political ends”. Indeed, but what political ends are served by power outages aimed at weakening the ANC at the polls? You will recall that at the heart of July’s riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, there was a pattern of carefully planned sabotage, whose political...

Sabotage may be behind the pre-election load shedding we experienced last week, but who are the saboteurs?

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and others suggested the power outages would negatively affect the

ANC’s election campaign. This may have happened, judging by results so far.

Duarte said there “may be the deliberate actions of some within Eskom for political ends”.

Indeed, but what political ends are served by power outages aimed at weakening the ANC at the polls?

You will recall that at the heart of July’s riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, there was a pattern of carefully planned sabotage, whose political motive was considered to be insurrection to force the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

The so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction was linked to this campaign. RETs within the ANC have not given up their struggle against Ramaphosa in support of Zuma and what Zuma represents.

The ANC is not short of sabotage skills.

If there is politically motivated sabotage at Eskom, it is more likely to come from within the ANC than from any other party. Deputy President David Mabuza is in an interesting situation.

Some months ago, I suggested that Mabuza’s trip to Moscow had very little to do with his supposed medical needs.

Mabuza may have been summoned by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who was still looking for returns on a down payment he is alleged to have made to Zuma.

They were allegedly trying to secure a nuclear power deal with South Africa. For Putin the chess player, rolling blackouts shortly before elections would have served at least two purposes.

They would weaken President Cyril Ramaphosa politically, including within the ANC.

They would also further erode whatever confidence South Africans still have in Eskom’s rickety, coal-burning electricity supply system.

In such a climate, it would be easier to reintroduce the idea of a massive nuclear power deal. Chief stumbling block would be Ramaphosa, who said in January 2018 that nuclear was not an option for South Africa.

Putin may think Mabuza is well-placed to unseat Ramaphosa. Previously, this column has speculated that Putin is targeting next year’s ANC 55th national conference, where new leaders are due to be elected.

Having been weakened by this week’s local government election results, Ramaphosa will have a target on his back when he goes to next year’s ANC conference. His political foes within the party now have more ammunition against him.

Remember, it was Mabuza who swung votes in favour of Ramaphosa against Zuma at the ANC’s 2017 elective conference.

Putin may be relying on him again. Russia has a reputation for interfering in the elections of others. The 2017 Betrayal of the Promise report, on state capture “suggests the Russians funded the ANC’s local government election campaign”.

Putin and Mabuza could be plotting to topple Ramaphosa next year and resuscitate the nuclear deal.

Further ruination of Eskom would help that cause.