Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
3 minute read
20 Nov 2021
7:00 am
Columns

Orchids and onions: Chicken Licken’s nuggets of wisdom win the day

Brendan Seery

It’s funny, it makes a good sales pitch and, most of all, it continues in the Chicken Licken vein of doing local humour.

Years ago, at the end of a weekend course at which I qualified as a road running race referee and course certifier (true story), we sat around chatting over a few beers to Lars Nayler, well-known athlete and official from the SA Road Running Association. As many are from the Eastern Cape (I understand he grew up in Bedford), Lars was a great raconteur and soon the conversation wandered around to the bits of advice, the nuggets of wisdom passed along to you by older folk. Lars, with a straight face, said that when he was 19 he was taken...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

Celebrating the use of indigenous languages in adveritising
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Orchids and Onions: Twitter gets an Onion for its Jane Fonda moves
1 week ago
1 week ago

MOTORING NEWS

Next Nissan GT-R earmarked 2023 with electrical assistance
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Orchids and Onions to the political parties for their marketing
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago